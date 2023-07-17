Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-5 in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A person died after they were hit by a car on northbound Interstate 5 in northeast Portland Sunday night.

At about 10:41 p.m., officers responded to a crash involving a pedestrian on I-5 at Northeast Weidler Street. Officers arrived and found a person dead. The victim has not yet been identified.

Police say the driver of the car remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

Northbound I-5 was closed and all traffic was diverted onto eastbound I-84 while the investigation was ongoing.

I-5 closed during deadly crash investigation. (KPTV)

No other details have been released by police at this time.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Traffic Investigations Unit at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-187045.

