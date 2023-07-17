Police: Gunshots reported near Mississippi Street Fair in N Portland was fight

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police have released few details about a fight that happened close to the Mississippi Street Fair on Saturday night in North Portland.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a “disturbance with a weapon” call near North Kerby Avenue and Dekum Street.

Police said they found evidence of gun fire, and believe the shots were fired during a fight. But so far, they have not had any related reports of gunshot injuries. A person was also was seen with a cut or stab wound, but they refused help and left the scene.

Police said they will be able to answer more questions about the investigation Monday.

