Police: Gunshots reported near Mississippi Street Fair in N Portland was fight

Police have released few details about a fight that happened close to the Mississippi Street Fair on Saturday night in North Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:37 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Police have released few details about a fight that happened close to the Mississippi Street Fair on Saturday night in North Portland.

Just after 8 p.m., police responded to a “disturbance with a weapon” call near North Kerby Avenue and Dekum Street.

SEE ALSO: Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder

Police said they found evidence of gun fire, and believe the shots were fired during a fight. But so far, they have not had any related reports of gunshot injuries. A person was also was seen with a cut or stab wound, but they refused help and left the scene.

Police said they will be able to answer more questions about the investigation Monday.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, area of beach closed until it leaves
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released

Latest News

Thousands fill downtown with rainbows at Portland Pride Festival
Driver smashes into back of police vehicle in SE Portland, faces DUI charges
Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder
Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder
Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, area of beach closed until it leaves