Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies have now linked four victims in a string of murders in the Portland metro area.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the following four murders have been linked:

No charges have been filed against any suspect. However, deputies say multiple people in connection with these deaths have been interviewed. At this time, one person of interest is linked to all four, according to investigators.

According to investigators, nine different law enforcement agencies have been working in connection with one another including the Gresham Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Oregon State Police.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the term ‘serial killings’ means a series of three or more killings.

