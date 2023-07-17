Portland metro murders linked, investigators say

Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.
Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.(Multnomah County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Deputies have now linked four victims in a string of murders in the Portland metro area.

Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office says the following four murders have been linked:

  • Feb. 19, 2023 – Kristin Smith, 22 (Portland Police Bureau) - Missing report filed with the Gresham Police Department on December 22, 2022.
  • April 24, 2023 – Charity Lynn Perry, 24 (Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office)
  • April 30, 2023 – Bridget Leann (Ramsay) Webster, 31 (Polk County Sheriff’s Office)
  • May 7, 2023 - Ashley Real, 22 (Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office) - Missing report filed with the Portland Police Bureau on April 4, 2023.

No charges have been filed against any suspect. However, deputies say multiple people in connection with these deaths have been interviewed. At this time, one person of interest is linked to all four, according to investigators.

SEE ALSO: Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released

According to investigators, nine different law enforcement agencies have been working in connection with one another including the Gresham Police Department, Portland Police Bureau, Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office, Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office, Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office, Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office, Polk County Sheriff’s Office, Polk County District Attorney’s Office, and the Oregon State Police.

According to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the term ‘serial killings’ means a series of three or more killings.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cannon Beach reopens after cougar tracks seen leaving Haystack Rock
Level 3, ‘Go Now’ evacuations in place for Skamania Co. wildfire
Bear Creek Fire evacuation downgraded to Level 2 ‘Be Set’ notice in Skamania County
Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder
Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Person waiting for bus dead after car crashes through SE Portland bus stop
Person waiting for bus dies after car crashes through SE Portland bus stop

Latest News

Bear Creek Fire evacuation downgraded to Level 2 ‘Be Set’ notice in Skamania County
Wildfire burning 20 acres near Estacada, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ order in effect
3-alarm fire tears through vacant home in SE Portland
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car on I-5 in NE Portland