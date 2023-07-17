Portland police ask for help after gunshots, stabbing near Mississippi Street Fair

Police have released few details about a fight that happened close to the Mississippi Street Fair on Saturday night in North Portland.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 17, 2023 at 11:55 AM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Police are releasing more details regarding a Saturday shooting and stabbing near the Mississippi Street Fair in North Portland.

According to the Portland Police Bureau, North Precinct officers were sent to the intersection of North Mississippi Avenue and North Fremont Street at 8:15 p.m. for reports of a disturbance with a weapon.

Police say multiple callers reported to dispatchers they had seen a man with a gun fighting a man with a knife. Callers also reported hearing gunshots just after one person was stabbed. Both men then fled after the gunshots, in opposite directions, PPB said Monday.

SEE ALSO: Gunshots reported near Mississippi Street Fair in N Portland was fight

According to police, a female bystander was also hit while leaving the street fair and was seriously injured. Police have not said her current condition.

While investigating the scene, officers were told a gun-shot victim had just walked into a nearby hospital. Authorities have not said whether this person was spoken with or not.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the events and not spoke with the police, or have a video doorbell in the area of North Mississippi & North Beech, or North Kerby and North Failing to review footage between 8 p.m. and 9 p.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Sara Clark at (503)823-0422 or email Sara.Clark@police.portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can be sent to crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

