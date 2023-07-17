Thousands fill downtown with rainbows at Portland Pride Festival

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The streets of Portland were covered in rainbow flags Sunday as the city celebrated its annual Pride Festival.

Thousands flocked to downtown Portland over the weekend for the festivities.

A parade started in the North Park blocks then made its way down to Waterfront Park for the festival.

There was music, games and plenty of food.

People told FOX 12 that Pride Weekend in Portland makes people feel like they belong.

“I really enjoy coming to pride,” said one person. “I’ve never been in a parade, so it feels good to finally be a part of something.”

Another said, “I think Pride saves lives. I think community saves lives. This might be the one time of year people can come down, they can come to Pride and they can be themselves.”

