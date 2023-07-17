Thousands fill downtown with rainbows at Portland Pride Festival

The streets of Portland were covered in rainbow flags Sunday as the city celebrated its annual Pride Festival.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 10:44 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The streets of Portland were covered in rainbow flags Sunday as the city celebrated its annual Pride Festival.

Thousands flocked to downtown Portland over the weekend for the festivities.

SEE ALSO: Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, beach closed

A parade started in the North Park blocks then made its way down to Waterfront Park for the festival.

There was music, games and plenty of food.

People told FOX 12 that Pride Weekend in Portland makes people feel like they belong.

“I really enjoy coming to pride,” said one person. “I’ve never been in a parade, so it feels good to finally be a part of something.”

SEE ALSO: Stolen yacht runs aground south of Newport

Another said, “I think Pride saves lives. I think community saves lives. This might be the one time of year people can come down, they can come to Pride and they can be themselves.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, area of beach closed until it leaves
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released

Latest News

Thousands fill downtown with rainbows at Portland Pride Festival
Driver smashes into back of police vehicle in SE Portland, faces DUI charges
Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder
Employee stabbed at Gresham residential care facility, man arrested for murder
Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, area of beach closed until it leaves