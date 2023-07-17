Top Japanese diplomat shoved to the ground in downtown Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Last month, in downtown Portland, the top Japanese diplomat in Oregon was attacked by a homeless person.

62-year-old Yoshioka Yuzo is the consul general for the Japanese Consular Office in Portland, a position he has held since March.

According to court documents, Yuzo was allegedly “jumped” and “shoved” to the ground on June 17 while walking near Southwest Park Avenue and Oak Street. He received a cut when his head slammed against the pavement, which need medical attention.

According to the records, the suspected attacker is 23-year-old Arissa Jean Minyonne Robinson. Robinson was listed as a “transient” with no permanent address.

Robinson is facing charges of fourth-degree assault, felony bias crime and strangulation.

After arriving on the scene, a Portland police officer said that Yuzo informed him that his attacker had “pushed him down unprovoked.” As Yuzo was being helped by medical personnel on a gurney, the officer “observed a lot of blood running down the back of the victim.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

