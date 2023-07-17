Wildfire burning 20 acres near Estacada, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ order in effect
CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A wild fire is burning across about 20 acers near Estacada, according to the Estacada Fire Department on Sunday.
Shortly before 1 p.m., Estacada Fire District responded to a brush fire on U.S. Forest Service Road 4610 near the LaDee Flats area.
At about 6 p.m., fire officials issued a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice for the Clackamas River RV Park, Promontory Park Campground, Southeast Michaels Road, Southeast Fall Creek Road south of Divers and Tumala Mountain Road between the addresses of 40820-48176.
People can find the latest evacuation updates and map via this link
Fire officials said the fire was mostly burning on private land owned by Weyerhaeuser Company, and the following firefighting agencies were responding:
- Estacada Fire Department
- Oregon Dept. Of Forestry
- U.S. Forest Service
- Coffee Creek Correctional Crew
Several aircraft were also part of the response, including a helicopter.
This is a developing story and more information will be added as available.
