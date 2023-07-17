Wildfire burning 20 acres near Estacada, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ order in effect

Level 1 "Be Ready" order zone as of 6:30 p.m., July 16.
Level 1 "Be Ready" order zone as of 6:30 p.m., July 16.(Clackamas County)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 16, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A wild fire is burning across about 20 acers near Estacada, according to the Estacada Fire Department on Sunday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Estacada Fire District responded to a brush fire on U.S. Forest Service Road 4610 near the LaDee Flats area.

At about 6 p.m., fire officials issued a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice for the Clackamas River RV Park, Promontory Park Campground, Southeast Michaels Road, Southeast Fall Creek Road south of Divers and Tumala Mountain Road between the addresses of 40820-48176.

People can find the latest evacuation updates and map via this link

Fire officials said the fire was mostly burning on private land owned by Weyerhaeuser Company, and the following firefighting agencies were responding:

  • Estacada Fire Department
  • Oregon Dept. Of Forestry
  • U.S. Forest Service
  • Coffee Creek Correctional Crew

Several aircraft were also part of the response, including a helicopter.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
House fire spreads to trees, burns ‘several’ homes near Banks
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Teen girl falls from parade trailer, run over in Battle Ground
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
Name of woman found dead near Wilsonville released
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cougar spotted on Haystack Rock, beach closed
FILE - This Thursday, May 28, 2020, file photo shows Haystack Rock is seen in the distance from...
Oregon’s beaches riddled with feces, report says

Latest News

Level 3, ‘Go Now’ evacuations in place for Skamania Co. wildfire
Level 3, ‘Go Now’ evacuations in place for Skamania Co. wildfire
Drone footage from Banks fire
Fire crews responded to a house fire on U.S. 26 near Banks on Saturday morning.
Hwy 26 closed for large fire response west of Banks
Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park
Camp stove starts fire in Deschutes River State Park