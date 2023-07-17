Wildfire burning 20 acres near Estacada, Level 1 ‘Be Ready’ order in effect

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A wild fire is burning across about 20 acers near Estacada, according to the Estacada Fire Department on Sunday.

Shortly before 1 p.m., Estacada Fire District responded to a brush fire on U.S. Forest Service Road 4610 near the LaDee Flats area.

At about 6 p.m., fire officials issued a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice for the Clackamas River RV Park, Promontory Park Campground, Southeast Michaels Road, Southeast Fall Creek Road south of Divers and Tumala Mountain Road between the addresses of 40820-48176.

Fire officials said the fire was mostly burning on private land owned by Weyerhaeuser Company, and the following firefighting agencies were responding:

Estacada Fire Department

Oregon Dept. Of Forestry

U.S. Forest Service

Coffee Creek Correctional Crew

Several aircraft were also part of the response, including a helicopter.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as available.

