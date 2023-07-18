4 arrested, firearms seized during street racing sting in N. Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Several people were arrested during illegal street racing events over the weekend, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

On Saturday, July 15, North Precinct officers, along with officers from other precincts, members of the Enhanced Community Safety Team, the Air Support Unit and the K-9 Unit, conducted a street racing mission along Northeast Airport Way and in the area of North Marine Drive.

During the mission, police say six vehicles were towed, three firearms were seized, and numerous people were issued citations.

Police say four people were arrested. Their names and the charges they face will be released at a later time.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.