City’s first temporary alternative shelter opens in SE Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The City of Portland staff opened their first temporary alternative shelter site Monday on SE Gideon St.

City staff said houseless community members could start moving into the 60 on-site pods in about a week and a half.

Mayor Ted Wheeler said at the opening ceremony that because of the ‘dispersed nature’ of Portland’s homeless population, it has proven difficult to provide outreach to those in need; a trend the city says they hope to change through the opening of the shelters.

The Clinton Triangle location will accept houseless people who received a referral from the city, county, or nonprofit partners, and use service providers to connect those people to resources they need like job training or transportation.

Gabriel Guay has lived a few blocks from the new location for a month, but he’s lived in Portland his whole life. He said he doesn’t feel any less safe now that the village is opening.

“I think a lot of people give too much flack toward the concept of a homeless safe village,” Guay said. “I can see why people are nervous about it, but I think people are close-minded and I think people aren’t realistic or honest with themselves and the fact that these are people and need help.”

Another neighbor said she was ‘terrified’ that the village was so close, after she’s experienced what she says is countless negative experiences with the houseless population in the area.

Others admitted to feeling apprehensive at first.

“Having a density of it nearby- at first I was like oh my god, it’s so close by. But neighbors have attended public meetings and asked a lot of questions…and I feel better about it, it seems more organized,” said neighbor Tim Liszt, who referenced the various restrictions that will be in place at the site.

One of those restrictions includes a camping ban within 1,000 feet of the shelter.

Service providers (1 for every 15 residents) with the nonprofit Urban Alchemy will be on site to help link residents with next steps. The guests will also have access to laundry, restrooms, showers and storage facilities.

City staff wants to emphasize that they don’t want this to be a permanent stop.

“The intention is to connect them with whatever services based on what they tell us they need to get off the streets and move on with their lives,” said Mayor Wheeler.

The other two locations opening this month are on NE Sunderland Ave and SE Reedway St., which will add another 100 sleeping units to the program.

