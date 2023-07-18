Dependable warm and dry weather for another 7-10 days, but not too hot

Hardly a cloud can be seen across Oregon and southern Washington this afternoon. Sunshine and warm weather is the rule from the coastline all the way over to the Idaho border. Smoke from Oregon’s one large fire (near Grant’s Pass) is heading south into California this afternoon, leaving us smoke-free across the majority of the Pacific Northwest.

A very stable weather pattern continues for at least another week, possibly longer. We are situated between the extremely hot upper-level ridge to our east and a cool/showery system out in the Gulf of Alaska. This keeps ocean air moving inland and extremely hot weather well east of us. When the pattern shifts slightly west, the marine layer (ocean-cooled air near sea level) becomes thinner and we warm up. That’s the case tomorrow through Friday. Tomorrow will be the one hot day this week with afternoon temperatures into the lower 90s. Then, as more marine air surges inland later in the week we cool off.

This pattern has the added benefit of producing few or no thunderstorms across the region. Any new fire starts will be manmade over the next week or two. Luckily, fire season is relatively slow right now with just 2 active/large fires in Oregon and Washington.

Portland's 3 Day Forecast (kptv)

