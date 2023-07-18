Evacuations underway due to grass fire in Marion County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:22 PM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MARION COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Evacuations are underway near Marion due to a grass fire, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the grass fire is outside of Marion, around Pearson Road Southeast and Duckflat Road Southeast. Deputies are on scene to help with evacuations in the area of Pearson, Jacob, Valley View and Parrish Gap Southeast.

No other details have been released at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

