Former Oregon Olympian pleads guilty to sex abuse against minor

Former Oregon Olympian pleads guilty to sex abuse against minor.
Former Oregon Olympian pleads guilty to sex abuse against minor.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:08 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – A former Olympian and equestrian coach in Tualatin has pled guilty to sexually abusing a minor.

According to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office, Richard Rankin Fellers, 63, began training the victim when she was 14 years old at his facility in Tualatin, having met her when she was 11 years old. Officials said since the victim was from California, she lived on her own while training at Fellers’ facility.

When the victim was 16, Fellers reportedly said he loved her before coercing her into a sexual relationship. According to the D.A.’s Office, the abuse continued in Washington County and while traveling for equestrian events before a family friend witnessed the abuse in 2020.

SEE ALSO: Residents of subsidized housing in Lloyd District say it attracts crime

“Mr. Fellers has known the victim since she was 11 years old. He was revered and beloved within the equestrian community, and she idolized him. He took advantage of that,” Deputy District Attorney Meisel said. “At 14, her family entrusted their child to the safe-keeping and coaching of Mr. Fellers, and the victim entrusted him with her Olympic hopes and dreams. What was taken from her is immeasurable.”

Fellers plead guilty Wednesday to two counts of Sexual Abuse in the Second Degree. He scheduled to be sentenced Oct. 27.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.
4 women found dead in Portland metro are linked, investigators say
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cannon Beach reopens after cougar tracks seen leaving Haystack Rock
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
KPTV File Image
Top Japanese diplomat shoved to the ground in downtown Portland
David Anthony Durham
$50K reward offered in search for Oregon man wanted for attempted murder of officer

Latest News

One of the six cars towed by Portland police.
Illegal street racing mission in N. Portland
Salem teen arrested after attack on elderly man
Man, 64, dies 2 weeks after Salem teen attack
‘Week-long coma’: Suspect wanted in SE Portland attack.
‘Week-long coma’: Suspect wanted in SE Portland attack
‘Week-long coma’: Suspect wanted in SE Portland attack.
‘Week-long coma’: Suspect wanted in SE Portland attack