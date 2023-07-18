Heating back up!

Good morning! It’s a cool & clear start to our Tuesday across northwest Oregon and southwest Washington. We don’t have much of a marine layer to speak of, even out along the coast. Patchy clouds will build in over a few spots heading into sunrise, but that should quickly clear out to sunshine. Expect a warmer day than Monday with metro highs in the mid 80s. One more note: this afternoon and evening will turn pretty breezy from the coast to our western valleys. Gusts between 15-25 mph will elevate our fire danger a bit. At this time though, we don’t have any fire weather watches or red flag warnings in place.

There’s still a huge ridge of high pressure building over the Southwest & the southern Plains, bringing relentless heat to areas from southern California to the lower Mississippi Valley. We’ll be right along the northwest edge of this system, keeping conditions warm (and at times hot) here in the Pacific Northwest. Just to our northwest is a cooler trough of low pressure. We’re basically going to be teetering back and forth between a cooler system and warmer system for the next 7-10 days. Expect a very stable weather pattern, with patchy morning clouds at times & plenty of afternoon sunshine. Our hottest day will be tomorrow with valley highs in the 90s. We should dip back into the 80s for the remainder of the week. Stronger onshore flow should help to cool things down a touch this weekend & early next week.

At this time, I see no sign of extreme heat or a soaking rain.

Have a great Tuesday!

