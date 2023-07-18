Jim Roberts, co-founder of Jim and Patty’s Coffee People, dies

Jul. 18, 2023
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Jim Roberts, the inventor of the espresso drive thru and co-founder of Portland coffee chain Coffee People died Monday, the chain’s successor Jim and Patty’s Coffee announced.

Founding the popular coffee chain Coffee People in 1983 with his wife Patty in Portland, the chain saw growth to 25 stores across the metro area in the following years.

Roberts was later credited with creating the drive-thru espresso shop with Motor Moka, opening in 1990.

Eventually, Jim and Patty sold their shares, and the company was acquired by Starbucks.

In 2002, the Roberts opened ‘Jim and Patty’s Coffee,’ growing to four locations over the years.

