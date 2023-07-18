Join in on the free summer fun at Pioneer Courthouse Square

Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland’s living room, is hosting a number of free events through the rest of July!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:53 AM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Pioneer Courthouse Square, Portland’s living room, is hosting a number of free events through the rest of July! Then, starting next month, the PDX Live concert series kicks off with a series of performances from big names in the music industry!

FOX 12′s Ayo Elise talks with one of the organizers behind the events to learn more.

For more information just head to their website: https://www.thesquarepdx.org/

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.
4 women found dead in Portland metro are linked, investigators say
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cannon Beach reopens after cougar tracks seen leaving Haystack Rock
Coroner Bill Leach said several people at Costco saw what happened and tried to use live-saving...
4-year-old chokes to death while at Costco, coroner says
KPTV File Image
Top Japanese diplomat shoved to the ground in downtown Portland
David Anthony Durham
$50K reward offered in search for Oregon man wanted for attempted murder of officer

Latest News

Join in on the free summer fun at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Show and Tell with Tony: 100-year-old former marine Golda Fabian
Show and Tell with Tony: 100-year-old former marine Golda Fabian
Show and Tell with Tony: 100-year-old former marine Golda Fabian
Portland Spirit: Bigfoot Cruise
Portland Spirit: Bigfoot Cruise