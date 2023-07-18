Man, 64, dies 2 weeks after Salem teen attack

The Salem Police Department says a minor is in custody following an attack against an elderly man Thursday.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM PDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – The Salem Police Department says a 64-year-old man has died more than two weeks after being attacked by a teenager.

Officers responded June 29 around 4:30 p.m. to the 3900 block of Sunnyview RD NE after reports of a young person “punching and kicking” a man walking down the street.

The victim, a 64-year-old man now identified as Russell L. Mikolas, was taken to Salem Health with serious injuries, according to officers. He was later transferred to Portland for critical care before dying from his injuries Monday.

SEE ALSO: Teen arrested after attack on elderly man in Salem

On the day of the attack, police were able to take the suspect, a 17-year-old, into custody while he was attempting to leave the scene. According to officers, he was stopped by witnesses before the department was able to intervene.

The teen was then booked into Marion County Juvenile Department on the charge of second-degree assault.

Police have not said if more charges are pending with Mikolas’ death.

