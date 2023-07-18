New bill allows self-service gas at Detroit station

DETROIT, Ore. (KPTV) - If you find yourself traveling through Detroit, Oregon, you’ll be able to pump your own gas.

Governor Tina Kotek signed a bill that allows self-service gas in Detroit, effective immediately. The bill was created to allow people to pump their own gas at one station specifically, that’s the Rivers Run gas station.

The station happens to be the last chance for fuel before you head up the canyon toward Bend, or your first chance for gas on the way back.

Rivers Run station is a sign of resilience of Oregonians after the 2020 wildfires. It is owned by Shauna Edwards who lost the business in the Beachie Creek Fire.

In written testimony, Edwards told lawmakers that after the Beachie Creek Fire destroyed her business, she was quick to rebuild, knowing the essential service it provided the community and travelers.

FOX 12 spoke to Edwards at the time of the fire, who said she was saved by an employee as that fire was racing toward the town.

“It’s devastating. That was my life. I planned on working there until I died,” Edwards said. “I planned on keeping it and working forever because that’s what I planned and because I love my employees.”

Edwards says the business has been operating at a loss since the fire. She says there are less visitors to the Detroit Lake area and the business can’t employ enough workers to keep it going, but she says it’s essential that people be able to get gas at all hours as they travel through the Santiam Forest.

State representatives have argued the same.

Gov. Kotek signed a House Bill that will allow self-service at the Rivers Run gas station. While it took effect immediately, it does have a sunset clause and will expire in 2028.

Representatives say they hope by that time, Detroit will be fully rebuilt from the fire and full of vacationers.

There is still a House Bill that would allow the option of self-service at gas stations statewide. It’s on the governor’s desk.

