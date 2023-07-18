‘Tiger Tiger’ to celebrate Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Fernhill Park in Portland is hosting a free event celebrating Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander cultures this weekend.

“Tiger Tiger 2023″ is a one-day festival running from 2 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. It’s set to feature music, food and art from across Asia and the Pacific Islands, hosting five bands and nine food vendors.

The event is free and open to all ages, but organizers would appreciate an RSVP.

To see the event’s full schedule and find out how to secure a spot, click here.

