Washington Co. Animal Services seeks help identifying owner of puppies dumped in bushes

The two male Pitbull-type puppies were found Monday, July 10
The two male Pitbull-type puppies were found Monday, July 10(Washington County Animal Services)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 8:38 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Washington County Animal Services is asking for help identifying the owner of two puppies who were dumped in Hillsboro last week.

The two male Pitbull-type puppies were found Monday, July 10, in bushes near the Salvation Army on Cypress Street. Officials say the puppies were extremely undernourished.

The puppies were taken to the Bonnie Hays Animal Shelter where their condition has improved over the past week.

Malnourished puppy
Malnourished puppy(Washington County Animal Services)

Officials say the puppies are not currently available for adoption, and will be placed in foster care for eventual adoption through a partner agency.

Anyone with information that could help investigators determine how the puppies ended up in the bushes or can identify the owner, please contact Washington County Animal Services at 503-846-7041 or animal_services@washingtoncountyor.gov.

