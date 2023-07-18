Washington County effectively bans camping in public spaces

WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – Washington County has adopted a new ban to public camping following a vote Tuesday, according to the Board of Commissioners.

The board adopted Ordinance 896, developed to be in accordance with Martin v Boise ruling, allowing people to camp in public when no shelter space is available. In the case that shelter is available, public camping is forbidden.

The Board of Commissioners said prior to adopting Ordinance 896, no camping ordinance was in place.

“I am proud to see the programs that end homelessness including rental assistance, shelter and housing case management, are up and running here in Washington County,” said Washington County Chair Kathryn Harrington. “By regulating public camping, we provide clarity for our partners and unhoused residents while ensuring unsheltered people in our community are quickly connected with existing services.”

Washington County currently has 426 shelter beds/rooms available.

