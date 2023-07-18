‘Week-long coma’: Suspect wanted in SE Portland attack.

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – Officers are looking for a man who caused another to go into a week-long coma after an attack in SE Portland.

According to Portland Police Bureau, the victim and his family stopped at a 7-Eleven at the intersection of Southeast 148 Avenue and Southeast Stark Street just after 11 p.m. on July 3.

The victim began talking to the suspect after suspecting he was using fentanyl around his children, leading to a verbal dispute, according to police. The suspect then punched the victim in the face, knocking him out. He then fell to the pavement hitting his head.

Police say the attack resulted in the victim having a broken nose and cheekbone, followed by two brain bleeds and a week-long coma.

The suspect is described as a 22 to 29-year-old white male standing about 6′3″ tall. Police say he appears to have a slim build, weighing approximately 160 lbs. with visible tattoos from his left hand, extending to his elbow. He was last seen wearing the pictured blue-plaid shirt, beige pants, camo baseball cap, and black shoes. Following the attack, he left pulling the pictured wagon.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Matt Brown at matthew.brown@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case #23-175137.

