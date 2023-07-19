12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland

A human trafficking bust in Portland on 82nd Avenue netted police 12 arrests.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:57 PM PDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent mission conducted by Portland’s Human Trafficking Unit resulted in 12 individuals arrested.

On July 13, the Human Trafficking Unit conducted an investigation along Northeast 82nd Avenue from Northeast Tillamook Street to Northeast Prescott Street. The Unit worked in collaboration with all three Portland precincts and several other agencies including the Portland Victim Services Unit.

Following the mission seven individuals were identified as potential victims of trafficking. The victims were connected to resources and advocates.

Twelve people were arrested and charged for commercial sexual solicitation-buyers and two cars were towed.

The individuals arrested were:

· Shaun I Accardo, 42

· Mario Juarez-Ramirez, 41

· Devontre Strawn, 25

· Anival Valencia, 27

· Gerardo C De Paz Mayorga, 33

· Aaron W Meier, 36

· Benjamin Sales-Morales, 45

· Jose Vivanco-Sanchez, 41

· Kurt A Schmutz, 56

· Matthew M Smith, 47

· Juan D Gonzalez Montero, 45

· Ahmet Cokurlu, 26

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters extinguish fire near Molalla
Level 3 evacuations rescinded after fire extinguished in Molalla
Commuting to work via helicopter
Rainier company flies employees into work during Lewis and Clark Bridge closure
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland
Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.
4 women found dead in Portland metro are linked, investigators say
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cannon Beach reopens after cougar tracks seen leaving Haystack Rock

Latest News

Family remembers woman killed by car crash at bus stop in Portland
Longview paper mill fire continues to burn almost 24 hours after starting; smoke haze reaches Portland
Husband to Jeanie Diaz reflects on her life
Family remembers woman killed by car crash at bus stop in Portland
Interview with Portland Police officer after human trafficking bust nets 12 arrests