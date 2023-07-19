12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A recent mission conducted by Portland’s Human Trafficking Unit resulted in 12 individuals arrested.

On July 13, the Human Trafficking Unit conducted an investigation along Northeast 82nd Avenue from Northeast Tillamook Street to Northeast Prescott Street. The Unit worked in collaboration with all three Portland precincts and several other agencies including the Portland Victim Services Unit.

Following the mission seven individuals were identified as potential victims of trafficking. The victims were connected to resources and advocates.

Twelve people were arrested and charged for commercial sexual solicitation-buyers and two cars were towed.

The individuals arrested were:

· Shaun I Accardo, 42

· Mario Juarez-Ramirez, 41

· Devontre Strawn, 25

· Anival Valencia, 27

· Gerardo C De Paz Mayorga, 33

· Aaron W Meier, 36

· Benjamin Sales-Morales, 45

· Jose Vivanco-Sanchez, 41

· Kurt A Schmutz, 56

· Matthew M Smith, 47

· Juan D Gonzalez Montero, 45

· Ahmet Cokurlu, 26

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.