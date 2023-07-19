Air pollution advisory issued for Clark, Cowlitz counties due to smoke

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 9:45 AM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Southwest Clean Air Agency (SWCAA) has issued an air pollution advisory for Clark and Cowlitz counties.

Smoke from a large fire on Weyerhaeuser property in Longview has drifted into the counties, causing “unhealthy” air quality. Crews say the fire could burn for several days.

RELATED: Crews battling fire on Weyerhaeuser property in Longview

SWCAA says smoke levels are expected to reach into the “unhealthy” range through Southwest Washington from Wednesday until at least Friday.

Smoke levels can rise and fall rapidly, depending on weather factors including wind direction.

Sensitive groups should take precautions, including: children, older adults, and people that are pregnant, have heart or lung issues (such as asthma and COPD), or that have had a stroke.

SWCAA has some tips on how to stay safe during the advisory:

  • Stay indoors when possible.
  • Limit your physical activity outdoors, such as running, bicycling, physical labor, and sports.
  • Close windows in your home, if possible, and keep the indoor air clean. If you have an air conditioner, use the “recirculation” switch. Use an indoor air filter if available.
  • If you do not have an air conditioner, consider finding a public place with clean, air-conditioned indoor air like a public library or a community center.
  • Avoid driving, when possible. If you must drive, keep the windows closed. If you use the car’s fan or air conditioning, make sure the system recirculates air from inside the car; don’t pull air from outside.
  • Schools and daycare providers should consider postponing outdoor activities or moving them indoors.
  • N95 or N100 rated masks can help protect some people from air pollution. These masks are usually available at hardware and home repair stores. Please check with your doctor to see if this is appropriate for you.

For the latest air quality information, click here.

