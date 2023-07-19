Central eastside Portland’s 90-day reset results

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Earlier this year, business owners on the central east side of Portland asked the city for help with several issues.

They were talking about things like crime and trash around their area.

The city responded with what they called a “90-day reset,” where they focus on stabilizing areas most impacted by crime.

Recently, the numbers and statistics were released that detailed 90-day effort.

Gus Fernandez has lived on the southeastern side of Portland for the last 10 years, and said he believes the numbers could be “accurate.”

“There was a two-year span where it blew up and it was just everywhere,” Fernandez said.

What he’s referring to is city-wide camping.

“The issues we’ve been having is people would set up camps here,” he gestured over his shoulder, “where people can’t even commute.”

Walking to and from work on a regular basis, Fernandez recalled having seen campers blatantly throw trash all over the streets.

“Obviously, they’re not all the way there. They probably don’t mean it,” he explained, “but it’s constant just dumping things all over the place.”

The tents and trash have also caused problems for his cyclist friends, forcing them to bob and weave around, or lose tires to glass.

However, he said he has noticed that things have recently changed.

“I have seen the tents disappearing.”

The disappearance could be attributed to the city’s 90-day reset, where the mayor’s office reported they’ve removed more than 300 hundred camps.

“It’s gradually getting there,” Fernandez said.

The Portland Police Bureau also reported over those 90 days having made 89 arrests, recovering 23 stolen vehicles and 19 firearms.

There was also an effort to clean up graffiti, where roughly 75,000 square feet of it was removed.

“I have seen graffiti has gone down,” Fernandez said. “We were having a lot of graffiti on the buildings. But I have not seen a lot of it lately.”

The city also wrapped more than 200 trees with lights around the district.

Fernandez said while it is nice that effort is being made on the central eastside, his heart still goes out to his friends who live across the river, “especially Old Town and China Town. That’s still pretty gnarly. But I haven’t seen a lot of action around here.”

Roughly 5,000 pounds of trash was also reportedly removed, and the Portland Bureau of Transportation reported that they cleaned roughly 10,000 square feet.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.