Crews respond to 4-alarm fire at old Kmart building in NE Portland

Fire plume seen on the Shiners Children's Hospital cam(KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 6:47 AM PDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Crews are battling a four-alarm fire in the Argay Terrace neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

At about 6:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted they were on scene of a fire at the old Kmart building, which has been closed for years, at the intersection of Northeast 122nd and Northeast Sandy.

Crews found heavy fire showing upon arrival and a second alarm was called. About six minutes later, a third alarm was called to bring in additional resources. Then a fourth alarm was called just before 7 a.m.

PF&R says crews are setting up for a defensive fire and hydrants in the area are limited.

People should avoid the area at this time.

This is developing news. FOX 12 will update this story when new details are released.

90-day reset results
Central Eastside Portland’s 90-day reset results
