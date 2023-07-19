Hazy sunshine Thursday, not as hot

Clearer skies expected Friday
7 day
7 day(KPTV)
By Camila Orti
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:00 PM PDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We had a layer of high-level smoke drift in from southwest Oregon Wednesday afternoon, making for pretty hazy skies this evening. Air quality seems to have improved from this morning though, we’re seeing some moderate AQI for the central and east side, but good AQI for the west side. The rest of the region seems to be in pretty good shape as well. Temperatures are in the low to mid 90s as of 3:30 p.m., so most of us will likely top out in the mid 90s this evening. Another round of upper level smoke will push in overnight, so most of the valley will be hazy all day Thursday, but air quality shouldn’t be drastically impacted since the smoke is far above the surface. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot, highs are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Mostly sunny and warm conditions continue as we head into the weekend. We’ll see a bit more onshore flow Sunday and Monday as a trough barely clips us, so temperatures will drop into a more typical range for mid-July- low to mid 80s.

We’re staying dry through the next seven days.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters extinguish fire near Molalla
Level 3 evacuations rescinded after fire extinguished in Molalla
Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.
4 women found dead in Portland metro are linked, investigators say
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cannon Beach reopens after cougar tracks seen leaving Haystack Rock
Commuting to work via helicopter
Rainier company flies employees into work during Lewis and Clark Bridge closure
Weyerhaeuser fire in Longview
Crews battling fire at paper mill in Longview

Latest News

Air pollution advisory issued for Clark, Cowlitz counties due to smoke
Hot Wednesday Then Very Warm Rest of Week
First Alert Wednesday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (7/19)
View of smoky skies from Shriners Children's Hospital Cam
First Alert Weather Day: Hot afternoon ahead, smoky air for some
First Alert Tuesday evening FOX 12 weather forecast (7/18)