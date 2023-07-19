Hazy sunshine Thursday, not as hot

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We had a layer of high-level smoke drift in from southwest Oregon Wednesday afternoon, making for pretty hazy skies this evening. Air quality seems to have improved from this morning though, we’re seeing some moderate AQI for the central and east side, but good AQI for the west side. The rest of the region seems to be in pretty good shape as well. Temperatures are in the low to mid 90s as of 3:30 p.m., so most of us will likely top out in the mid 90s this evening. Another round of upper level smoke will push in overnight, so most of the valley will be hazy all day Thursday, but air quality shouldn’t be drastically impacted since the smoke is far above the surface. Temperatures won’t be quite as hot, highs are expected in the upper 80s to low 90s.

Mostly sunny and warm conditions continue as we head into the weekend. We’ll see a bit more onshore flow Sunday and Monday as a trough barely clips us, so temperatures will drop into a more typical range for mid-July- low to mid 80s.

We’re staying dry through the next seven days.

