FIRST ALERT: Hot afternoon ahead, smoky air for some

Today is a First Alert Weather Day for the northern Willamette Valley and interior southwest Washington. A large portion of the metro area is waking up to smoky air due to a lumber fire burning in Longview. As of about 3:00 A.M., I’m seeing unhealthy air quality on the east side of the metro area, including the edge of Portland, Gresham, and points to the north. Areas to the north that have unhealthy air quality include parts of Camas, Vancouver, and other cities to the north along the Columbia River. Unfortunately, our typical wind pattern in the summertime moves up the Columbia River from Longview southward to the metro area. As long as that fire is burning, low-level smoke will be drifting into some of our population zones.

That being said, most of the Willamette Valley has good air quality this morning, including the west side of Portland, Beaverton, Hillsboro, and points to the south. The big story today (aside from air quality) is going to be the heat. High pressure is expanding out of the southwest, keeping skies clear and highs in the 90s. There will be places that get into the mid 90s today, but smoke could have an impact on how warm things get. We’ll know more once we get more daylight. At this point, I’d expect high temperatures to range between about 92-95 degrees.

A large fire is burning in southwest Oregon, west of Grants Pass. This fire will likely send a veil of smoke overhead on Thursday (and potentially Friday), bringing hazy skies & contributing to a slightly cooler day. More of the I-5 corridor should dip into the upper 80s. That smoke will be suspended above ground level, so our air quality should not be affected.

Expect a gradual cooling trend this weekend into early next week, but afternoon temps should still range between the mid to upper 80s. At this time, I see no sign of rain or heat waves coming our way.

Have a great Wednesday!

