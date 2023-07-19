Hot Wednesday Then Very Warm Rest of Week

We have called the “ALL CLEAR” on our First Alert Weather Day today. We have seen huge improvements to air quality throughout the morning and things should only get better through this afternoon. Most of the metro area now has little to no impacts to their air quality. That being said, you could still have some surface level smoke or haze in the sky this afternoon, especially if you are on the far eastern side of the Portland metro area.

The big story today (aside from air quality) is going to be the heat. High pressure is expanding out of the southwest, keeping skies clear and highs in the 90s. There will be places that get into the mid 90s today, but smoke could have an impact on how warm things get. We’ll know more once we get more daylight. At this point, I’d expect high temperatures to range between about 92-95 degrees.

A large fire is burning in southwest Oregon, west of Grants Pass. This fire will likely send a veil of smoke overhead on Thursday (and potentially Friday), bringing hazy skies & contributing to a slightly cooler day. More of the I-5 corridor should dip into the upper 80s. That smoke will be suspended above ground level, so our air quality should not be affected.

Expect a gradual cooling trend this weekend into early next week, but afternoon temps should still range between the mid to upper 80s. At this time, I see no sign of rain or heat waves coming our way.

Have a great Wednesday!

