Level 3 evacuations in place for part of Clackamas County

CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation alert due to a fire in Molalla.

The level 3 alert is for people living in the Twin Fir Mobile Home Park, 300 Kennel Avenue, 310 Kennel Avenue and 250 Kennel Avenue.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details become available.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.