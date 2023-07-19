Level 3 evacuations in place for part of Clackamas County

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM PDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLACKAMAS COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office sent out a Level 3 (GO NOW) evacuation alert due to a fire in Molalla.

The level 3 alert is for people living in the Twin Fir Mobile Home Park, 300 Kennel Avenue, 310 Kennel Avenue and 250 Kennel Avenue.

MORE: Oregon Wildfire Info.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as more details become available.

