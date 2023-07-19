Oregon unemployment continues dropping in June

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – Oregon’s unemployment rate is continuing to drop, now for the fifth consecutive month, according to the Oregon Employment Department.

According to the latest statistics, June saw the unemployment rate drop to 3.5%, down from 3.7% in May.

June was also the largest month for job growth since January, with roughly 9,600 jobs added.

SEE ALSO: Crews battling fire on Weyerhaeuser property in Longview

Job sectors seeing the largest growth in June were government with 2,400 jobs, leisure and hospitality with 1,600 and professional and business services with 1,500. Sectors with employment losses were wholesale trade with a loss of 1,300 jobs; transportation, warehousing, and utilities losing 1,000 jobs; and manufacturing also losing 1,000.

The national unemployment rate in June was 3.6%.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.