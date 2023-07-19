Oregon Zoo’s ‘Wildlife Live’ flies in for the summer

Wildlife Live gives Oregon Zoo visitors a chance to learn more about unique wildlife in a fun way!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:55 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) – Wildlife Live gives Oregon Zoo visitors a chance to learn more about unique wildlife in a fun way! FOX 12′s Ayo Elise stopped by the zoo to see the show and learn more about the animals that participate in it.

Wildlife Live takes the stage daily at 11:15 a.m. and 1 p.m. and will be showing through August.

For more information visit the Oregon Zoo website here.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters extinguish fire near Molalla
Level 3 evacuations rescinded after fire extinguished in Molalla
Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.
4 women found dead in Portland metro are linked, investigators say
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cannon Beach reopens after cougar tracks seen leaving Haystack Rock
Commuting to work via helicopter
Rainier company flies employees into work during Lewis and Clark Bridge closure
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, a tent and shopping carts filled with belongings are...
Washington County effectively bans camping in public spaces

Latest News

Oregon Zoo’s ‘Wildlife Live’ flies in for the summer
Noon Tunes in Pioneer Courthouse Square
Join in on the free summer fun at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Join in on the free summer fun at Pioneer Courthouse Square
Show and Tell with Tony: 100-year-old former marine Golda Fabian
Show and Tell with Tony: 100-year-old former marine Golda Fabian