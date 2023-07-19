Industrial fire largest seen in Longview this year

Longview Mill Fire
Longview Mill Fire(kptv)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:36 PM PDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LONGVIEW Wash. (KPTV) - Officials are working to extinguish an industrial fire in Longview that started Tuesday evening.

The Longview Police Department confirmed a large fire in Cowlitz County involving a mill.

The fire is near 1700 Industrial Way. Wood chip piles and log decks are burning near Weyerhaeuser property with no exact size of the fire known.

SR 432 has reopened in both directions between milepost 4.3 near Washington Way and milepost 6.10, near Oregon Way after closing for around an hour due to smoke. WSDOT encourages travelers to use caution when traveling through the smoke.

Officials are asking people to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut because smoke is staying low. Several calls have reported smelling smoke in the area.

Longview Fire Department is unable to provide more information at this time.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is known.

