Seahawks unveil new 90s throwback uniforms for 2023

The Seattle Seahawks have unveiled their new 90s throwback uniforms for 2023.
The Seattle Seahawks have unveiled their new 90s throwback uniforms for 2023.(Seattle Seahawks via FOX 13)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM PDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SEATTLE (KPTV) - The Seattle Seahawks have debuted their uniforms for the 2023 football season.

The Seahawks are paying homage to the team from the 1990s by sporting the famous silver helmet, royal blue, and apple green in their outfits.

The 1990s were a crucial decade for the Seahawks franchise because without Paul Allen’s 1997 purchase of the team, which was credited with “saving” it, Seattle might not have had the Seahawks any longer.

The Seahawks’ original throwback emblem will be seen on both sleeves of the shirt, above the blue and green stripes. A narrow green and white collar, as well as the current NFL crest, draw attention to the neck.

The large white numbers precisely mimic the jersey’s original, uncomplicated layout on the front and back.

In order to honor the team’s old home stadium from its inaugural season in 1976 until 1999, a distinctive Kingdome patch has been stitched onto the side of the neck of the shirt.

The Seahawks will debut their throwback uniforms when they take on the Cleveland Browns at Lumen Field, on October 29.

Fans can get their hands on the jerseys starting today at the Seahawks Pro Shop at Lumen Field, as well as online at Proshop.seahawks.com.

