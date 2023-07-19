Sherwood police looking for person responsible for painting swastika on SUV

Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help to find the person(s) responsible for spray...
Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help to find the person(s) responsible for spray painting a green swastika on an SUV.(Sherwood Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:37 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help to find the person(s) responsible for spray painting a green swastika on an SUV.

The department said on social media that the owner had his vehicle previously egged and the swastika is an escalation.

“This kind of hatred has no place in Sherwood and we believe in holding the offender(s) accountable,” the department said in a statement. “If you have any information as to who the identity of the suspect(s) are, please reach out to PIO@Sherwoodoregon.gov and reference case 231901134. You can remain anonymous.”

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters extinguish fire near Molalla
Level 3 evacuations rescinded after fire extinguished in Molalla
Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.
4 women found dead in Portland metro are linked, investigators say
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cannon Beach reopens after cougar tracks seen leaving Haystack Rock
Commuting to work via helicopter
Rainier company flies employees into work during Lewis and Clark Bridge closure
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, a tent and shopping carts filled with belongings are...
Washington County effectively bans camping in public spaces

Latest News

The Seattle Seahawks have unveiled their new 90s throwback uniforms for 2023.
Seahawks unveil new 90s throwback uniforms for 2023
Evelyn Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP
Woman found dead in Bend home; police looking for her vehicle
A car windshield is cracked after it was hit by a rock.
20-year-old suspect indicted for Fairview rock-throwing incident
Oregon Capital
Oregon unemployment continues dropping in June