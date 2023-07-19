Sherwood police looking for person responsible for painting swastika on SUV

SHERWOOD Ore. (KPTV) - Police in Sherwood are asking for the public’s help to find the person(s) responsible for spray painting a green swastika on an SUV.

The department said on social media that the owner had his vehicle previously egged and the swastika is an escalation.

“This kind of hatred has no place in Sherwood and we believe in holding the offender(s) accountable,” the department said in a statement. “If you have any information as to who the identity of the suspect(s) are, please reach out to PIO@Sherwoodoregon.gov and reference case 231901134. You can remain anonymous.”

