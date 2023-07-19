Suspects wanted in Woodburn knife fight.

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) – The Woodburn Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an April attack.

Officers responded to reports of a fight at the Chevron at 993 Lawson Avenue around 1:30 a.m. April 29.

According to police, during the fight, one suspect used a knife to injure a victim who was treated on the scene.

The first suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male between 20 to 25 years old, approximately 5′9′' and 150 lbs. He was seen wearing a black Coach t-shirt, black Nike fanny pack, and a black Raiders cap.

The second suspect is described as an adult Hispanic male between 20 to 26 years old, approximately 5′10′', 185 lbs, and with a black goatee. He was seen wearing a black “Streetwise” t-shirt, a black Mariners hat with a large “M”, and sunglasses.

According to officers, the two suspects left before police arrived and are associated with a grey or silver Audi hatchback-style vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Woodburn Police Department at 503-982-2345. Case #23-5110.

