Ultra high-def cameras help fight Oregon wildfires

ESTACADA Ore. (KPTV) - New high-definition cameras are helping to keep Oregon families safe.

The 224 Fire, burning east of Estacada, is mostly out and crews are continuing to build containment lines. Though it was only 40 acres, the Clackamas Fire District chief says early detection from ultra high detention cameras nearby helped fire fighters quickly plan a response.

Fire season is underway across the Pacific Northwest and already firefighters have responded to dozens of small fires across the region. The one near Estacada started on Sunday and so far has burned about 40 acres.

“It’s been a game changer,” said Chief Phil Schneider.

These ulta high-definition cameras are made by Pano—a San Francisco based tech company.

He says the cameras helped spot the 224 Fire and gave real-time updates to officials across the region.

“I had a bunch of calls from Estacada and Sandy city asking if we’re in danger. I can easily say i’m monitoring it 24/7 and watching where it’s going’,” said Chief Schneider.

27cameras were bought and are now deployed by PGE across its service area. PGE says the goal was to put them in high-risk wildfire areas.

“People say ‘hey, I feel safe having these cameras in my backyard,” said Dan Nunez, manager of wildfire planning with PGE.

Pano says they mount the cameras on existing cell towers, water towers, and government communication structures. They rotate 360 degrees once a minute looking for the first sign of smoke.

When night falls, infrared cameras activate to catch hot spots.

“It’s like smoke detectors that came out in the 60s. It saves lives, a lot of property,” said Schneider. “I see this on the landscape doing the same thing.”

Pano says the plan is to get more of their cameras across the west coast to help firefighters jump on fires fast.

schneider says—he’s on board.

“I’m sold, it’s awesome.”

