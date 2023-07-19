VIDEO: Oregon inmate throws cup of scalding water in fellow inmate’s face

On Tuesday, an inmate at the Washington County jail threw a cup of scalding hot water in the face of another inmate, causing second degree burns.
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 4:36 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The incident happened around 7:00 a.m. while deputies were helping with breakfast service in a Washington County Jail housing unit, according to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Video released by police shows multiple prisoners in a common area, outside of their jail cells. The inmates are returning meal trays or assisting the deputies.

39-year-old Joshua Nealy of Forest Grove returned his meal tray and asked permission to heat up a cup of water in a microwave, which is a frequent and ordinary request, according to the sheriff’s office.

After several minutes, Nealy was walking back towards the deputy’s desk when he threw the cup of hot water at another adult in custody who was returning their meal tray.

The surveillance video of the incident shows the victim inmate clutch his face and double over in pain.

A deputy immediately responds and tackles Nealy to the ground.

The victim suffered second degree burns to his face, neck, and chest and was treated at a local hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

On July 19, 2023, a Washington County Grand Jury convened and indicted Nealy on the charge of assault in the first degree and unlawful use of a weapon.

