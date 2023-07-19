Washington lawmakers testing mileage-based tax for drivers

WASHINGTON. (KPTV) - Washington state lawmakers are looking at a new plan where drivers would pay a tax for every mile they drive. This comes as more drivers are moving to electric cars and not paying state gas taxes.

What the proposed plans look like is people would record their driving habits and pay a few cents for every mile they drive. The state is hoping most people will be driving electric cars in the next few years, gas taxes would be out the door.

The question and concern with this plan is how exactly the state will manage it.

According to AAA, Washington has the highest gas prices in the country.

“I had to fill up last week and it was $80,” said Patrick Barta.

Barta splits his time between Kittitas County and King County. It’s more than 100 miles to get back and forth, and in his 2004 truck, that gets pricey.

But Barta says his family just went electric.

“So far, it’s been perfect,” he said. “And so much cheaper.”

With more and more people like Barta leaving behind the pumps for electric options, some Washington state lawmakers want a new money-making source.

Historically, gas taxes have helped pay for road infrastructure in the state.

The hope now is to instead charge people for every mile they drive.

On Tuesday, transportation officials looked at data for what that would look like

More than 1,000 Washingtonians are already taking part in a road usage charge simulation, where they report their driving habits.

According to the data, 70% of the people involved said they were satisfied with the road usage charge process.

However, it does not come without issues. Data from the report I obtained shows that drivers have privacy and location-sharing concerns, as well as concerns about trusting people to be honest with their driving habits.

According to the data, about 20% of the people involved stopped paying their bills after the first cycle of testing.

Questions also arise about how to deal with private roads and out-of-state driving.

For people like Barta, the biggest question is will this be equitable.

“I would assume it’s going to hurt those people who have to commute a long way,” Barta said. “Especially the lower-income people who can’t afford to live in Seattle, but still have to work in Seattle. It’s probably going to hurt them more than the people who have the means.”

The state has been researching this program for a decade and the hope for transportation officials is to have a volunteer road usage charge program available within the next two years.

Oregon currently has a similar plan called “OReGO.”

