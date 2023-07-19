Woman found dead in Bend home; police looking for her vehicle

Evelyn Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP
Evelyn Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP(Bend Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:35 AM PDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BEND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Bend Police Department is searching for a vehicle that belongs to the victim of a homicide.

Evelyn Jeanette Weaver, 28, was found dead on July 18 at a home in the 200 block of Northwest Hill Street. Police say Weaver’s death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives will remain at the home where Weaver was found through at least Friday to collect evidence and complete a forensic investigation, according to police.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Police say they are looking for Weaver’s 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP. Anyone who sees the vehicle should not approach it but call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information on Weaver’s death or had any interaction with her between July 13 and July 18 should contact Bend police at 541-693-6911.

