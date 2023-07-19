Wood-burning ban in Multnomah County as air quality drops

File.
File.(Pexels.com)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. – Officials are issuing an immediate wood-burning restriction due to declining air quality Wednesday.

The poor air quality comes from a burning industrial fire at a paper mill in Longview which started on Tuesday night, with smoke spreading to the Portland Metro area. Additionally, a structure fire at an abandoned Kmart on NE 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard in Portland added to the air pollution levels.

SEE ALSO: Air pollution advisory issued for Clark, Cowlitz counties due to smoke

“Many of us woke up to a smoky smell this morning, particularly if windows had been left open overnight,” said Nadège Dubuisson of the Health Department. “Turn your air conditioner to recirculate. Use an air cleaner indoors if it’s available to you, especially if you have anyone who may be especially affected by poor air quality in your household and limit time outdoors if you are in an area with poor air quality.”

This is the first wood-burning restriction enforced by the Health Department in 2023. Officials say while the restrictions don’t apply to cook, residents need to take extra caution.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters extinguish fire near Molalla
Level 3 evacuations rescinded after fire extinguished in Molalla
Portland metro murders linked, investigators say.
4 women found dead in Portland metro are linked, investigators say
A cougar is seen on Haystack Rock in Cannon Beach Sunday morning.
Cannon Beach reopens after cougar tracks seen leaving Haystack Rock
Commuting to work via helicopter
Rainier company flies employees into work during Lewis and Clark Bridge closure
FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017, file photo, a tent and shopping carts filled with belongings are...
Washington County effectively bans camping in public spaces

Latest News

A car windshield is cracked after it was hit by a rock.
20-year-old suspect indicted for Fairview rock-throwing incident
Oregon Capital
Oregon unemployment continues dropping in June
The NCDOT is seeking input on its STIP 10-year plan
Washington lawmakers testing mileage-based tax for drivers
Air pollution advisory issued for Clark, Cowlitz counties due to smoke
Air pollution advisory issued for Clark, Cowlitz counties due to smoke