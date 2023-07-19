Wood-burning ban in Multnomah County as air quality drops

MULTNOMAH COUNTY Ore. – Officials are issuing an immediate wood-burning restriction due to declining air quality Wednesday.

The poor air quality comes from a burning industrial fire at a paper mill in Longview which started on Tuesday night, with smoke spreading to the Portland Metro area. Additionally, a structure fire at an abandoned Kmart on NE 122nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard in Portland added to the air pollution levels.

SEE ALSO: Air pollution advisory issued for Clark, Cowlitz counties due to smoke

“Many of us woke up to a smoky smell this morning, particularly if windows had been left open overnight,” said Nadège Dubuisson of the Health Department. “Turn your air conditioner to recirculate. Use an air cleaner indoors if it’s available to you, especially if you have anyone who may be especially affected by poor air quality in your household and limit time outdoors if you are in an area with poor air quality.”

This is the first wood-burning restriction enforced by the Health Department in 2023. Officials say while the restrictions don’t apply to cook, residents need to take extra caution.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.