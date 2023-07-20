1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on Hwy 18 in Tillamook County

KPTV File Image
KPTV File Image(KPTV File Image)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:26 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Tillamook County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Highway 18, west of Grand Ronde. OSP says a white Toyota Corolla was westbound when it lost control on a curve, crossed into the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and hit a tree. The car then rolled over onto the drivers side.

A passenger, identified by OSP as 21-year-old Jose Adrian Contreras-Gonzalez, of Beaverton, died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known.

SEE ALSO: Family remembers woman killed by car crash at bus stop in Portland

OSP says traffic on Highway 18 was impacted for about six hours during the crash investigation.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in human trafficking bust, Portland
12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland
Crews battling fire at paper mill in Longview
Longview paper mill fire continues to burn almost 24 hours after starting; smoke haze reaches Portland
Evelyn Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP
Woman found dead in Bend home; police say victim’s vehicle found in Southern Oregon
15-year-old Kadence Clark went missing Wednesday from her Vancouver, Wash. house.
Teen missing, ‘endangered’ from Vancouver home

Latest News

Clyde Hunt
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 death of Portland teen
Billion dollar Powerball drawing
7 winning Powerball tickets sold in Oregon
FILE - In this July 1, 2019, file photo, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown speaks with the media at the...
Oregon lawmakers push Kotek to review all prison commutations granted by Brown
Crews make progress on wood chip pile fire in Longview
Crews make progress on wood chip pile fire in Longview