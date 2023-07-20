1 dead, 2 hospitalized after crash on Hwy 18 in Tillamook County

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - One person died and two others were injured in a crash in Tillamook County on Tuesday morning, according to Oregon State Police.

The crash happened just before 11 a.m. on Highway 18, west of Grand Ronde. OSP says a white Toyota Corolla was westbound when it lost control on a curve, crossed into the eastbound lane, left the roadway, and hit a tree. The car then rolled over onto the drivers side.

A passenger, identified by OSP as 21-year-old Jose Adrian Contreras-Gonzalez, of Beaverton, died at the scene. The driver and another passenger were taken to an area hospital. Their current condition is not known.

OSP says traffic on Highway 18 was impacted for about six hours during the crash investigation.

No other details have been released.

