7 winning Powerball tickets sold in Oregon

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The big jackpot ticket for Wednesday’s $1.08 billion Powerball was purchased in California, but Oregonians weren’t left out. Seven prize winners were also found in Oregon thanks to the third-largest Powerball jackpot in history.

One lucky person in Portland was a $100,000 winner, three ticket holders in Portland also won $50,000 each. There were also two $50,000 winners in Beaverton and one $50,000 winner in Oregon City.

The Mega Millions jackpot, which is currently at an estimated $720 million and will be the fifth-largest in the game’s history, is also continuing to increase. It’s only the third time in history both Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots have risen beyond $500 million at the same time, according to this week’s Powerball prize.

Copyright 2023 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.