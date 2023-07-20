Crews make progress on wood chip pile fire in Longview

LONGVIEW, Wash. (KPTV) - Firefighters have made progress on a fire that has been burning at a paper mill in Longview since Tuesday night.

The fire started just after 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Longview Fire says it’s burning in wood chip piles and log decks on the Nippon Dynawave Packaging property near 1700 Industrial Way.

Smoke from the fire created hazy conditions across the metro area, along with “unhealthy” air quality for many. People were initially asked to stay indoors and keep doors and windows shut.

A helicopter was used Wednesday to drop water on the fire. Officials say the helicopter will be on site again Thursday, working throughout the day.

Crews have been scaled back due to progress made. Officials say two apparatus and a fire command officer remain at the scene.

On Thursday, officials say heavy equipment will be used to work on the wood chip piles from the ground with Nippon Dynawave Packaging contractors helping.

People should expect to continue to see smoke in the area, depending on wind directions.

