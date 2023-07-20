Family remembers woman killed by car crash at bus stop in Portland

A memorial filled with messages, flowers and photos has been made in honor of Jeanie Diaz.
By Paulina Aguilar
Jul. 19, 2023
She was killed on Saturday while waiting for the bus at SE Cesar E Chavez Blvd. and SE Taylor St.

On July 15th at 630 pm, PPB arrived to find a car rolled over on its roof on the sidewalk. They said the car crashed through a bus stop, killing Jeanie.

Jeanie’s husband, Arturo, said he waited for her to come home after work but says she never showed up.

“I was completely numb, I have to admit,” Arturo said.

Arturo and Jeanie just celebrated 9 years of marriage. He said those who knew her, called her vibrant. He also described her as engaging and joyous.

She left behind two daughters, ages five and eight. Jeanie worked at the Belmont Library and Arturo said his daughters were always excited because Jeanie would come home with books.

“There’s been a lot of family and friends over and so I think they are just soaking up that attention,” Arturo said. “And some of the quieter moments when it’s just the two of them in myself, it’s still very tender. It’s still very much that they talk about her, but not in that sad way.”

The driver was 48-year old Kevin Scott. He was in Multnomah Court on Monday facing manslaughter and DUII charges among others. Arturo was also in the court room that day, filled with emotion.

“I just looked him in the eye. I just looked straight at him for a few seconds, just to let them know that I was there. Certainly the sadness and certainly some anger but not the full-blown anger that I know I’m expecting. I’m not there yet.”

Kevin Scott was released on bail on Monday and is due back in court July 25.

