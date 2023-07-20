On the Go with Ayo at Portland Pickleball Open

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Pickleball Open is hitting the court in Sellwood this weekend!

The tournament is part of the Kelly Johnson Foundation tournament series. The foundation has raised over $15,000 in the past 11 years for high school scholarships and extracurricular support in the U.S.

The Portland Pickleball Open will take place at Sellwood Park on Saturday, July 22.

