On the Go with Ayo at Portland Pickleball Open

The Portland Pickleball Open is hitting the court in Sellwood this weekend!
By Ayo Elise
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:53 AM PDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Pickleball Open is hitting the court in Sellwood this weekend!

The tournament is part of the Kelly Johnson Foundation tournament series. The foundation has raised over $15,000 in the past 11 years for high school scholarships and extracurricular support in the U.S.

The Portland Pickleball Open will take place at Sellwood Park on Saturday, July 22.

For more details about the tournament, click here.

