Hazy sunshine & very warm today

Gradually cooling down over the next few days
7/20/2023
7/20/2023(KPTV)
By Jeff Forgeron
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 3:19 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Good morning! Air quality is looking much better across the Portland/Vancouver metro area this morning, and our sky conditions are mainly clear. It’s a much different story along the coastline, where the marine layer is producing areas of drizzle. We’ll see some patchy clouds move inland this morning, but they’ll dissipate rather quickly.

Some of you may have noticed the hazy sunshine yesterday afternoon. A thin layer of smoke drifted in from southwest Oregon. Unfortunately, I’m expecting more smoke from the Flat Fire to spread northward today. It might be a bit thicker as well, creating milky/hazy skies at times. Most of the smoke will be suspended thousands of feet up in the atmosphere, with little to no impact on surface level air quality. The smoke may actually help to keep temperatures a few degrees cooler than some of our computer models are depicting. Highs should still manage to reach the upper 80s along the I-5 corridor.

Very warm afternoons are also in the forecast Friday and Saturday. A large heat ridge is still parked across the Four Corners region of the U.S., extending northward into Canada. This ridge will inch eastward over the next few days, bringing a very gradual cool down to the Pacific Northwest. Meanwhile in the Pacific, a cooler upper level trough is developing over the Gulf of Alaska. This system will work its way into our region between Sunday-Tuesday, bringing cloudier skies and cooler air. Highs will dip into the upper 70s to mid 80s, with overnight lows in the 50s.

Have a great Thursday!

