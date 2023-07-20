‘Just chaos’: Passengers pass out after getting stuck on plane for hours in triple-digit heat

A Delta plane was stuck on the tarmac at an airport in Las Vegas for hours during triple-digit temperatures this week. (Source: KVVU)
By Regina Ahn and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 12:24 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Delta passengers on a plane bound for Atlanta say they ended up getting stuck on the tarmac for hours in triple-digit heat awaiting takeoff in Las Vegas.

KVVU reports that Delta flight 555 never departed Harry Reid International Airport on Monday as scheduled and ended up staying on the tarmac as temperatures soared into the 110s.

“It was just chaos,” passenger Krista Garvin said. “A woman was walking up the aisle who looked like she was going to pass out, and they ended up putting an oxygen mask on her.”

Passengers were stuck inside the plane for over four hours. The temperature inside the plane was 111 degrees, according to Garvin.

“There were ambulances outside the window, multiple firemen and departments. A bunch of people had thrown up, people had fainted,” Garvin said.

She said the flight was scheduled to leave at 1:40 p.m., but after two hours on the runway, people around her started to get sick from the heat, including flight attendants.

“It’s just traumatizing,” Garvin said. “People were running around everywhere and they came over the loudspeaker saying, ‘You can choose to get off the plane, but just know you won’t get a flight out for a couple of days.’”

After four hours, Garvin said everyone was then asked to leave the plane, and the flight was canceled. Those who had fainted were taken out on stretchers.

“Medical teams responded to a call aboard an aircraft. Further questions about the aircraft should be directed to the airline,” a spokesperson from the Harry Reid International Airport said.

According to Garvin, she was told to come back the next day for a flight out at 7 a.m., but that was also canceled.

“We apologize for the experience our customers had on flight 555 from Las Vegas to Atlanta on July 17,” a spokesperson for Delta Airlines shared.

The airline added, “Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

12 arrested in human trafficking bust, Portland
12 arrested in human trafficking bust on 82nd Ave in Portland
Crews battling 4-alarm fire in NE Portland
4-alarm fire tears through old Kmart building in NE Portland
Crews battling fire at paper mill in Longview
Longview paper mill fire continues to burn almost 24 hours after starting; smoke haze reaches Portland
Evelyn Weaver's 2004 silver Honda CR-V with Oregon license plate 085BMP
Woman found dead in Bend home; police say victim’s vehicle found in Southern Oregon
15-year-old Kadence Clark went missing Wednesday from her Vancouver, Wash. house.
Teen missing, ‘endangered’ from Vancouver home

Latest News

Alexander Santos and his girlfriend Heather met in high school but did not start dating until...
Terminal cancer patient gets final wish to marry girlfriend
UPDATED CAPTION: A group of tourists stand near a border station at Panmunjom in the...
US worried about well-being of American soldier who ran across border as North Korea remains silent
A Massachusetts grocery store worker may have accidentally bagged his wedding ring.
Grocery store worker seeks help finding his wedding ring after he may have accidentally bagged it
FILE - This Nov. 6, 2013 file photo shows a Whiting Petroleum Co. pump jack pulling crude oil...
New rules for oil and gas leasing raise rates energy companies pay to drill on public lands
Clyde Hunt
Man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 death of Portland teen