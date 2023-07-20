Man sentenced to life in prison for 2022 death of Portland teen

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for a deadly assault that happened in the Madison South neighborhood in April 2022.

Jacauree Walker was found guilty on July 14 of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree assault for the death of 19-year-old Clyde Hunt. He was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

The investigation began on April 7, 2022, when officers responded to an assault at a hotel in the 3800 block of Northeast 82nd Avenue. Hunt was found in the parking lot suffering from serious head injuries. He was taken to an area hospital and died on April 26.

FOX 12 spoke with Hunt’s family in May 2022 who says he spent days on a ventilator before they made the difficult decision to take him off life support.

Walker was later identified as a suspect and arrested on May 11. He was booked into the Multnomah County Jail where he remained since.

