Missing 13-year-old in Vancouver considered endangered

Odessa J. Riley.
Odessa J. Riley.(Vancouver Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:20 AM PDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered teen.

According to police, Odessa J. Riley, 13, was last seen July 19 near Truman Elementary School wearing a silver necklace.

Riley is described by officers as a black female; 5′9″, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

