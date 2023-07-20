Missing 13-year-old in Vancouver considered endangered

VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) – The Vancouver Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a missing and endangered teen.

According to police, Odessa J. Riley, 13, was last seen July 19 near Truman Elementary School wearing a silver necklace.

Riley is described by officers as a black female; 5′9″, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.

