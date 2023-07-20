Morrison Bridge gets new coat of paint after more than 60 years

Morrison Bridge Portland
Morrison Bridge Portland(Multnomah County)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 9:51 AM PDT
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - After about 2,000 gallons of paint and roughly 5,000 hours of work, the Morrison Bridge has its first new coat of paint in 66 years.

Multnomah County says they successfully finished the $26 million Morrison Bridge Paint Project this month, giving the historic crossing a fresh look and creating a safer crossing for the community. The project was federally funded with a 10% match from the County.

“After more than 60 years, the Morrison Bridge was in desperate need of a new coat of paint,” Project Manager, Kenneth Huntley said. “We were able to not only repaint the bridge, but we also found several seriously damaged steel sections through inspections that we were able to fix. These repairs extended the life of the bridge significantly.”

